Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu December 11 thru December 15


By KathrynT | Fri, December 08 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu December 11 thru December 15

 

Dec. 11 - Swedish Meatballs

Rice

Broccoli

Pears

 

 

Dec. 12                                    Baked Lasagna

                                                Turnips
& Carrots

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Apricot
Pudding

 

Dec. 13                                    Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gravy

                                                 Peas & Carrots

                                                Fruited
Jello

 

Dec. 14                                    HAPPY
BIRTHDAY DECEMBER

                                                Pork
Chops w/Applesauce

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Baked
Potato

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

 

Dec. 15                                    Macaroni
& Cheese

                                                Spinach

                                                Tomatoes

                                                Pineapple

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

