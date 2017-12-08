Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu December 11 thru December 15
Dec. 11 - Swedish Meatballs
Rice
Broccoli
Pears
Dec. 12 Baked Lasagna
Turnips
& Carrots
Garlic
Bread
Apricot
Pudding
Dec. 13 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gravy
Peas & Carrots
Fruited
Jello
Dec. 14 HAPPY
BIRTHDAY DECEMBER
Pork
Chops w/Applesauce
Butternut
Squash
Baked
Potato
Cake
& Ice Cream
Dec. 15 Macaroni
& Cheese
Spinach
Tomatoes
Pineapple
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm