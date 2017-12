By KathrynT | Sun, December 17 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu December 18 thru December 22

Dec. 18- Chicken Pot Pie

Cauliflower

Butternut Squash

Cranberry Mousse

Dec. 19 Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

Potato

Wedges

Carrots

Chocolate

Pudding

Dec. 20 Beef Stew

Corn

w/Peppers

Biscuit

Tropical

Fruit

Dec. 21 HOLIDAY

LUNCHEON (RSVP ONLY)

Roast

Beef

Green

Beans

Baked

Potato

Dessert

Buffet

Dec. 22 Baked

Haddock

Tater

Tots

Stewed

Tomatoes

Apricots

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

Contact: Chris McAvoy @ 802-257-1236