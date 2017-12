By KathrynT | Fri, December 22 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu December 25 thru December 29

Dec. 25CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

Dec. 26 Shepherd’s Pie

Raspberry

Beets

Greens

Cookie

Dec. 27 Chicken Provencal w/Vegetables

Rice

Pilaf

Peas & Onions

Cantaloupe

Dec. 28 Baked Ham

Sweet

Potato

Green

Beans

Tropical

Fruit

Dec. 29 Beef

Stroganoff over Egg Noodles

Broccoli

Carrots

Peaches

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm