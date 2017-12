By KathrynT | Fri, December 01 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu December 4 thru December 8

Dec. 4 - Baked Chicken Breast

Roasted Potatoes

Broccoli

Peaches

Dec. 5 Turkey

Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato

Hungarian

Beef & Mushroom Soup

3

Bean Salad

Mango

Dec. 6 Eggplant

Parmesan w/Ricotta Cheese

Italian

Vegetables

Garlic Bread

Pears

Dec. 7 Pepper

Steak

Basmati

Rice

Brussel

Sprouts

Mandarin

Oranges

Dec. 8 Shrimp Creole

Pasta

Squash

Medley

Pineapple

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm