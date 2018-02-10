By KathrynT | Fri, February 09 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 12 thru February 16

Feb. 12 - Greek Bean Bake

Asparagus

Wax Beans

Tropical Fruit

Feb. 13 SHROVE

TUESDAY

Breakfast For Lunch

Eggs,

Meats, Potatoes

Whole

Wheat Pancakes,

Caesar

Salad, Fruit Salad

Feb. 14 VALENTINES

DAY - RSVP

Baked

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Mashed

Potatoes

Broccoli

Red

Flannel Cake

Feb. 15 Beef Stew

Corn

w/Peppers

Biscuit

Mango

Feb. 16 Garden Cod

Rice

Pilaf

Cabbage

& Peas

Cherry

Cobbler

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.