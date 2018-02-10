"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 12 thru February 16


By KathrynT | Fri, February 09 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 12 thru February 16

 

Feb. 12 - Greek Bean Bake

Asparagus

Wax Beans

Tropical Fruit

 

Feb. 13                                    SHROVE
TUESDAY

                                                Breakfast For Lunch

                                                Eggs,
Meats, Potatoes

                                                Whole
Wheat Pancakes,

                                                Caesar
Salad, Fruit Salad

 

Feb. 14                                    VALENTINES
DAY - RSVP

                                                Baked
Stuffed Chicken Breast

                                                Mashed
Potatoes

                                                Broccoli

                                                Red
Flannel Cake

 

 

Feb. 15                                    Beef Stew

                                                Corn
w/Peppers

                                                Biscuit

                                                 Mango

 

Feb. 16                                    Garden Cod

                                                Rice
Pilaf

                                                Cabbage
& Peas

                                                Cherry
Cobbler

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

