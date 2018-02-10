Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 12 thru February 16
Feb. 12 - Greek Bean Bake
Asparagus
Wax Beans
Tropical Fruit
Feb. 13 SHROVE
TUESDAY
Breakfast For Lunch
Eggs,
Meats, Potatoes
Whole
Wheat Pancakes,
Caesar
Salad, Fruit Salad
Feb. 14 VALENTINES
DAY - RSVP
Baked
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Mashed
Potatoes
Broccoli
Red
Flannel Cake
Feb. 15 Beef Stew
Corn
w/Peppers
Biscuit
Mango
Feb. 16 Garden Cod
Rice
Pilaf
Cabbage
& Peas
Cherry
Cobbler
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.