It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 19 thru February 23


By KathrynT | Sun, February 18 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 19 thru February 23

 

Feb. 19 CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS DAY

Feb. 20 - Boston Baked Beans

Frankfurters on a Roll

Sweet Potato Wedges

Cole Slaw

Melon Salad

 

Feb. 21                                    Smothered Pork Cutlet

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                5
Grain Blend

                                                Applesauce

                                                Mango

 

 

Feb. 22                                    Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato & Gravy

                                                Peas
& Onions

                                                Fruited
Jello

 

Feb. 23                                    Macaroni & Cheese

                                                Spinach

                                                Cauliflower
w/Peppers

                                                Dessert

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

