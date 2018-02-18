Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 19 thru February 23
Feb. 19 CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS DAY
Feb. 20 - Boston Baked Beans
Frankfurters on a Roll
Sweet Potato Wedges
Cole Slaw
Melon Salad
Feb. 21 Smothered Pork Cutlet
Butternut
Squash
5
Grain Blend
Applesauce
Mango
Feb. 22 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato & Gravy
Peas
& Onions
Fruited
Jello
Feb. 23 Macaroni & Cheese
Spinach
Cauliflower
w/Peppers
Dessert
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.