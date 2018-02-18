By KathrynT | Sun, February 18 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 19 thru February 23

Feb. 19 CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS DAY

Feb. 20 - Boston Baked Beans

Frankfurters on a Roll

Sweet Potato Wedges

Cole Slaw

Melon Salad

Feb. 21 Smothered Pork Cutlet

Butternut

Squash

5

Grain Blend

Applesauce

Mango

Feb. 22 Meatloaf

Mashed

Potato & Gravy

Peas

& Onions

Fruited

Jello

Feb. 23 Macaroni & Cheese

Spinach

Cauliflower

w/Peppers

Dessert

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.