By KathrynT | Sat, February 24 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 26 thru March 2

Feb. 26 - Seafood Salad Roll w/Lettuce & tomato

Corn chowder

3 Bean Salad

Gingerbread

Feb. 27 Shepherd’s Pie

Raspberry

Beets

Greens

Pineapple

Feb. 28 Reuben Casserole

Creamed

Corn

Lima

Beans

Orange Julius

Mar. 1 Pastisio

Green

Beans Hellenic

Spanikopita

Flan

Mar. 2 Chicken

Cordon Bleu Casserole

Tangy

Carrot Coins

Cauliflower

w/Peppers

Apricots

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.