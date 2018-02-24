"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 26 thru March 2


By KathrynT | Sat, February 24 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 26 thru March 2

 

Feb. 26 - Seafood Salad Roll w/Lettuce & tomato 

Corn chowder

3 Bean Salad

Gingerbread

 

Feb. 27                                    Shepherd’s Pie

                                                Raspberry
Beets

                                                Greens

                                                Pineapple

 

Feb. 28                                    Reuben Casserole

                                                Creamed
Corn

                                                Lima
Beans

                                                Orange Julius

 

 

Mar. 1                                      Pastisio

                                                Green
Beans Hellenic

                                                Spanikopita

                                                Flan

 

Mar. 2                                      Chicken
Cordon Bleu Casserole

                                                Tangy
Carrot Coins

                                                Cauliflower
w/Peppers

                                                Apricots

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

