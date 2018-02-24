Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 26 thru March 2
Feb. 26 - Seafood Salad Roll w/Lettuce & tomato
Corn chowder
3 Bean Salad
Gingerbread
Feb. 27 Shepherd’s Pie
Raspberry
Beets
Greens
Pineapple
Feb. 28 Reuben Casserole
Creamed
Corn
Lima
Beans
Orange Julius
Mar. 1 Pastisio
Green
Beans Hellenic
Spanikopita
Flan
Mar. 2 Chicken
Cordon Bleu Casserole
Tangy
Carrot Coins
Cauliflower
w/Peppers
Apricots
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.