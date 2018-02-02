Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 5 thru February 9
Feb. 5 - American Goulash
Brussel Sprouts
Garlic Bread
Mango
Feb. 6 Baked
Ham
Sweet
Potato
Green
Beans
Tropical
Fruit
Feb. 7 Chicken
Pot Pie
Brussel
Sprouts
Butternut
Squash
Cranberry Mousse
Feb. 8 HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY
Yankee
Pot Roast w/Onions
Red
Potatoes
Carrots & Turnips
Ice
Cream & Cake
Feb. 9 Shrimp Scampi w/Rice
Cole
Slaw
Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers
Mandarin
Oranges
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.