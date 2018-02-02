By KathrynT | Fri, February 02 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 5 thru February 9

Feb. 5 - American Goulash

Brussel Sprouts

Garlic Bread

Mango

Feb. 6 Baked

Ham

Sweet

Potato

Green

Beans

Tropical

Fruit

Feb. 7 Chicken

Pot Pie

Brussel

Sprouts

Butternut

Squash

Cranberry Mousse

Feb. 8 HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY

Yankee

Pot Roast w/Onions

Red

Potatoes

Carrots & Turnips

Ice

Cream & Cake

Feb. 9 Shrimp Scampi w/Rice

Cole

Slaw

Squash

Medley w/Onions & Peppers

Mandarin

Oranges

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.