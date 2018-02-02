"A man who has never gone to school may steal from a freight car; but if he has a university education, he may steal the whole railroad." - Theodore Roosevelt

Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 5 thru February 9


By KathrynT | Fri, February 02 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 5 thru February 9

 

Feb. 5 - American Goulash

Brussel Sprouts

Garlic Bread

Mango

Feb. 6                                      Baked
Ham

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

Feb. 7                                      Chicken
Pot Pie

                                                Brussel
Sprouts

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Cranberry Mousse

 

 

Feb. 8                                      HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY

                                                Yankee
Pot Roast w/Onions

                                                Red
Potatoes

                                                 Carrots & Turnips

                                                Ice
Cream & Cake

 

 

Feb. 9                                      Shrimp Scampi w/Rice

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

