Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 1 thru January 5
Jan. 1& CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS DAY
Jan. 2 Stuffed
Cabbage w/Tomato Sauce
Muffin
Broccoli
Pears
Jan. 3 Baked
Chicken Breast
Butternut
Squash
Baked Potato
Applesauce
Apricots
Jan. 4 Eggplant
Parmesan w/Ricotta Cheese
Italian
Vegetables
Pasta
Italian
Purple Plums
Jan. 5 Creamed
Chipped Beef w/Egg
Red
Skin Potatoes
Steamed
Spinach
Muffin
Pineapple
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm