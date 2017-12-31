By KathrynT | Sun, December 31 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 1 thru January 5

Jan. 1& CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS DAY

Jan. 2 Stuffed

Cabbage w/Tomato Sauce

Muffin

Broccoli

Pears

Jan. 3 Baked

Chicken Breast

Butternut

Squash

Baked Potato

Applesauce

Apricots

Jan. 4 Eggplant

Parmesan w/Ricotta Cheese

Italian

Vegetables

Pasta

Italian

Purple Plums

Jan. 5 Creamed

Chipped Beef w/Egg

Red

Skin Potatoes

Steamed

Spinach

Muffin

Pineapple

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm