Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 1 thru January 5


By KathrynT | Sun, December 31 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 1 thru January 5

 

Jan. 1& CLOSED FOR NEW YEARS DAY

 

Jan. 2                                      Stuffed
Cabbage w/Tomato Sauce

                                                Muffin

                                                Broccoli

                                                Pears

 

Jan. 3                                      Baked
Chicken Breast

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                 Baked Potato

                                                Applesauce

                                                Apricots

 

Jan. 4                                      Eggplant
Parmesan w/Ricotta Cheese

                                                Italian
Vegetables

                                                Pasta

                                                Italian
Purple Plums

 

 

Jan. 5                                      Creamed
Chipped Beef w/Egg

                                                Red
Skin Potatoes

                                                Steamed
Spinach

                                                Muffin

                                                Pineapple

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

