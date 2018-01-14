"Dare to be naive." - Buckminster Fuller

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 15 thru January 19


By KathrynT | Sat, January 13 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 15 thru January 19

 

Jan. 15 - CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING HOLIDAY

 

Jan. 16 - Liver & Onions

Mashed Potato

Peas

Orange Julius

Jan. 17                                    Meatloaf

                                                Twice
Baked Potato

                                                 Turnips & Carrots

                                                Fruited
Jello

 

Jan. 18                                    Baked Lasagna

                                                Italian
Mixed Vegetables

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Apricot
Pudding

 

 

Jan. 19                                    Baked
Whitefish

                                                Tater
Tots

                                                Brussel
Sprouts

                                                Gingerbread

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors 60
and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

