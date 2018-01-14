By KathrynT | Sat, January 13 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 15 thru January 19

Jan. 15 - CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING HOLIDAY

Jan. 16 - Liver & Onions

Mashed Potato

Peas

Orange Julius

Jan. 17 Meatloaf

Twice

Baked Potato

Turnips & Carrots

Fruited

Jello

Jan. 18 Baked Lasagna

Italian

Mixed Vegetables

Garlic

Bread

Apricot

Pudding

Jan. 19 Baked

Whitefish

Tater

Tots

Brussel

Sprouts

Gingerbread

All are welcome Seniors 60

and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.