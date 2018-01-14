Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 15 thru January 19
Jan. 15 - CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING HOLIDAY
Jan. 16 - Liver & Onions
Mashed Potato
Peas
Orange Julius
Jan. 17 Meatloaf
Twice
Baked Potato
Turnips & Carrots
Fruited
Jello
Jan. 18 Baked Lasagna
Italian
Mixed Vegetables
Garlic
Bread
Apricot
Pudding
Jan. 19 Baked
Whitefish
Tater
Tots
Brussel
Sprouts
Gingerbread
All are welcome Seniors 60
and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.