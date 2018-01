By KathrynT | Sat, January 20 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 22 thru January 26

Jan. 22 - Spaghetti & Meatballs

Cauliflower w/peppers

Garlic Bread

Plums

Jan. 23 Greek Bean Bake

Turnip

Greens

Pineapple

Jan. 24 Beef Stroganoff w/Noodles

Broccoli

Muffin

Peaches

Jan. 25 Corned Beef & Cabbage

Red

Skin Potatoes

Carrots

Pudding

Jan. 26 Macaroni

& Cheese

Spinach

Tomatoes

Pumpkin

Mousse

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm