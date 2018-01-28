"It's about time that governments feared the people instead of the other way around." - Henry Rollins

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 29 thru February 2


By KathrynT | Sun, January 28 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 29 thru February 2

 

Jan. 29 - Egg Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato

Clam Chowder

3 Bean Salad

Tropical Fruit

Jan. 30                                    French Meat Pie

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Cauliflower

                                                Apricots

 

Jan. 31                                    Roast Pork

                                                Mashed
Potato & Gravy

                                                Brussel
Sprouts

                                                Orange Julius

 

 

Feb. 1                                      Turkey
Divan

                                                Muffin

                                                Carrots

                                                 Pineapple

 

 

Feb. 2                                      Baked Haddock

                                                Tater
Tots

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Apricots

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

