Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 29 thru February 2
Jan. 29 - Egg Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato
Clam Chowder
3 Bean Salad
Tropical Fruit
Jan. 30 French Meat Pie
Stewed
Tomatoes
Cauliflower
Apricots
Jan. 31 Roast Pork
Mashed
Potato & Gravy
Brussel
Sprouts
Orange Julius
Feb. 1 Turkey
Divan
Muffin
Carrots
Pineapple
Feb. 2 Baked Haddock
Tater
Tots
Stewed
Tomatoes
Apricots
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.