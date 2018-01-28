By KathrynT | Sun, January 28 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 29 thru February 2

Jan. 29 - Egg Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato

Clam Chowder

3 Bean Salad

Tropical Fruit

Jan. 30 French Meat Pie

Stewed

Tomatoes

Cauliflower

Apricots

Jan. 31 Roast Pork

Mashed

Potato & Gravy

Brussel

Sprouts

Orange Julius

Feb. 1 Turkey

Divan

Muffin

Carrots

Pineapple

Feb. 2 Baked Haddock

Tater

Tots

Stewed

Tomatoes

Apricots

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.