Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 8 thru January 12
Jan. 8 - Sweet & Sour Chicken
Rice Pilaf
Asparagus
Mango
Jan. 9 BBQ
Riblets
Sweet
Potato
California
Mixed Vegetables
Apple
Crisp
Jan. 10 BREAKFAST
FOR LUNCH
Meats,
Eggs, Potato Pancakes
Caesar Salad
Fruit
Salad
Jan. 11 HAPPY
BIRTHDAY JANUARY
Roast
Turkey
Mashed
Potato & Gravy
Butternut
Squash
Cake
& Ice Cream
Jan. 12 Salmon
Pea Wiggle w/Noodles
Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers
Mandarin
Oranges
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm