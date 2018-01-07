"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 8 thru January 12


By KathrynT | Sat, January 06 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 8 thru January 12

 

Jan. 8 - Sweet & Sour Chicken

Rice Pilaf

Asparagus

Mango

Jan. 9                                      BBQ
Riblets

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                California
Mixed Vegetables

                                                Apple
Crisp

 

Jan. 10                                    BREAKFAST
FOR LUNCH

                                                Meats,
Eggs, Potato Pancakes

                                                 Caesar Salad

                                                Fruit
Salad

 

Jan. 11                                    HAPPY
BIRTHDAY JANUARY

                                                Roast
Turkey

                                                Mashed
Potato & Gravy

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

Jan. 12                                    Salmon
Pea Wiggle w/Noodles

                                                Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

»

