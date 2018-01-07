By KathrynT | Sat, January 06 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 8 thru January 12

Jan. 8 - Sweet & Sour Chicken

Rice Pilaf

Asparagus

Mango

Jan. 9 BBQ

Riblets

Sweet

Potato

California

Mixed Vegetables

Apple

Crisp

Jan. 10 BREAKFAST

FOR LUNCH

Meats,

Eggs, Potato Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Fruit

Salad

Jan. 11 HAPPY

BIRTHDAY JANUARY

Roast

Turkey

Mashed

Potato & Gravy

Butternut

Squash

Cake

& Ice Cream

Jan. 12 Salmon

Pea Wiggle w/Noodles

Squash

Medley w/Onions & Peppers

Mandarin

Oranges

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm