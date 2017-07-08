"It's not hard to make decisions when you know what your values are." - Roy Disney

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 10 thru July 14


By KathrynT | Fri, July 07 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 10 thru July 14

July 10 - Vegetarian Lasagna

Garlic Bread

Italian Mixed Vegetables

Flan

 

July 11                                     Sesame Chicken

                                                Green
Rice, Oriental Saute

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Pineapple

 

July 12                                     SALAD BAR

                                                Turkey,
Ham

                                                Assorted
Salads

                                                Melon
Salad

 

July 13                                     HAPPY
BIRTHDAY JULY

                                                Pork
Roast w/Gravy

                                                Red
Skin Potatoes

                                                Carrots
& Turnips

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

July 14                                     Salmon 

                                                Veggie
Rice

                                                Asparagus

                                                Pears

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

