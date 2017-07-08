Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 10 thru July 14
July 10 - Vegetarian Lasagna
Garlic Bread
Italian Mixed Vegetables
Flan
July 11 Sesame Chicken
Green
Rice, Oriental Saute
Cole
Slaw
Pineapple
July 12 SALAD BAR
Turkey,
Ham
Assorted
Salads
Melon
Salad
July 13 HAPPY
BIRTHDAY JULY
Pork
Roast w/Gravy
Red
Skin Potatoes
Carrots
& Turnips
Cake
& Ice Cream
July 14 Salmon
Veggie
Rice
Asparagus
Pears
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm