Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 17 thru July 21
July 17 - Eggplant Parmesan
Cauliflower
Carrots
Tropical Fruit
July 18 Quiche
Broccoli
Sweet
Potato
Apricot
Pudding
July 19 SALAD BAR
Roast
Beef, Chicken
Assorted
Salads
Fruit
Salad
July 20 PICNIC
IN THE PARK
Hamburger
Deluxe w/Cheese
Potato
Salad
Cole
Slaw
Watermelon
July 21 Baked
Whitefish
Potato
Wedges
Green
Beans
Pineapple
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm