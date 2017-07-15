"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 17 thru July 21


By KathrynT | Fri, July 14 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 17 thru July 21

 

July 17 - Eggplant Parmesan

Cauliflower

Carrots

Tropical Fruit

 

July 18                                     Quiche

                                                Broccoli

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Apricot
Pudding

 

July 19                                     SALAD BAR

                                                Roast
Beef, Chicken

                                                Assorted
Salads

                                                Fruit
Salad

 

July 20                                     PICNIC
IN THE PARK

                                                Hamburger
Deluxe w/Cheese

                                                Potato
Salad

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Watermelon

 

July 21                                     Baked
Whitefish 

                                                Potato
Wedges

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Pineapple

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

