Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Authentically Local

Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 24 thru July 31


By KathrynT | Sat, July 22 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 24 thru July 31

 

July 24 -Enchilada Casserole

Spanish Rice, Mexicorn

Mango

July 25                                     Stuffed
Shells

                                                Seasoned
Spinach

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

July 26                                     Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gravy

                                                Peas
& Carrots

                                                Strawberry
Shortcake

 

July 27                                     SALAD
BAR

                                                Turkey
Caesar Salad, Pasta Salad

                                                3
Bean Salad, Melon Salad

 

July 28                                     Shrimp
Creole 

                                                Citrus
Rice

                                                Steamed
Broccoli

                                                Mango

 

July 31                                     Macaroni
& Cheese

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

Seasoned Spinach

                                                Peaches
& Cream

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

