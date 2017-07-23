Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 24 thru July 31

Landlords should lower rents. Stop being so greedy.

Renters should earn more. Stop being so poor.

Developers should increase the supply of available units.

Homeowners should rent out more extra rooms.

Government should pay some or all of housing costs.

lower property taxes (write-in)

increase the minimum wage immediately (write-in)

Sell BUHS (write-in)

Subsidies for homeowners to convert some of their space for rentals. (write-in)

magic wand or increase minimum wage to a more reasonable level (write-in)

Remove housing from the realm of speculative profit-making. Land trusts are the first means to do this. (write-in)