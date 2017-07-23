Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu July 24 thru July 31
July 24 -Enchilada Casserole
Spanish Rice, Mexicorn
Mango
July 25 Stuffed
Shells
Seasoned
Spinach
Garlic
Bread
Mandarin
Oranges
July 26 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gravy
Peas
& Carrots
Strawberry
Shortcake
July 27 SALAD
BAR
Turkey
Caesar Salad, Pasta Salad
3
Bean Salad, Melon Salad
July 28 Shrimp
Creole
Citrus
Rice
Steamed
Broccoli
Mango
July 31 Macaroni
& Cheese
Stewed
Tomatoes
Seasoned Spinach
Peaches
& Cream
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation. All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm