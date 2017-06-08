Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu June 5 thru June 9


By KathrynT | Wed, June 07 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu June 5 thru June 9

 

June 5 - Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

Seasoned Spinach

Cauliflower

Chocolate Pudding

 

 

June 6                                     Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gracy

                                                Broccoli

                                                Cookie

 

June 7                                     SALAD
BAR

                                                Roast
Beef, Turkey

                                                Hard
Boiled Eggs, Salad Fixings

                                                Melon
Salad

 

June 8                                     PICNIC
IN THE PARK

                                                BBQ
Chicken

                                                Cole
Slaw, Corn Bread, Beans

                                                Watermelon

 

June 9                                     Macaroni & Cheese 

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation

All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

