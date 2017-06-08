Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu June 5 thru June 9
June 5 - Ravioli w/Meat Sauce
Seasoned Spinach
Cauliflower
Chocolate Pudding
June 6 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gracy
Broccoli
Cookie
June 7 SALAD
BAR
Roast
Beef, Turkey
Hard
Boiled Eggs, Salad Fixings
Melon
Salad
June 8 PICNIC
IN THE PARK
BBQ
Chicken
Cole
Slaw, Corn Bread, Beans
Watermelon
June 9 Macaroni & Cheese
Stewed
Tomatoes
Green
Beans
Tropical
Fruit
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation
All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm