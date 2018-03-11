Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 12 thru March 16
Mar. 12 - Chicken Breast
Potato Casserole
Carrots & Turnip
Mandarin Oranges
Mar. 13 Shepherd’s Pie
Raspberry
Beets
Sugar
Snap Peas
Tropical
Fruit
Mar. 14 Polynesian Pork
Sweet
Potato
Seasoned
Spinach
Banana Cream Pie
Mar. 15 HAPPY
SAINT PATTY’S DAY (RSVP)
Corned
Beef & Cabbage
Red
Potatoes
Irish
Soda Bread
Lime
Jello w/Fruit
Mar. 16 Macaroni & Cheese
Stewed
Tomatoes
Green
Beans
Plums
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.