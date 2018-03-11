By KathrynT | Sat, March 10 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 12 thru March 16

Mar. 12 - Chicken Breast

Potato Casserole

Carrots & Turnip

Mandarin Oranges

Mar. 13 Shepherd’s Pie

Raspberry

Beets

Sugar

Snap Peas

Tropical

Fruit

Mar. 14 Polynesian Pork

Sweet

Potato

Seasoned

Spinach

Banana Cream Pie

Mar. 15 HAPPY

SAINT PATTY’S DAY (RSVP)

Corned

Beef & Cabbage

Red

Potatoes

Irish

Soda Bread

Lime

Jello w/Fruit

Mar. 16 Macaroni & Cheese

Stewed

Tomatoes

Green

Beans

Plums

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.