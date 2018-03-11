"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 12 thru March 16


By KathrynT | Sat, March 10 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 12 thru March 16

 

Mar. 12 - Chicken Breast

Potato Casserole

Carrots & Turnip

Mandarin Oranges  

 

Mar. 13                                    Shepherd’s Pie

                                                Raspberry
Beets

                                                Sugar
Snap Peas

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

Mar. 14                                    Polynesian Pork

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Seasoned
Spinach

                                                Banana Cream Pie

 

 

Mar. 15                                    HAPPY
SAINT PATTY’S DAY (RSVP)

                                                Corned
Beef & Cabbage       

                                                Red
Potatoes

                                                Irish
Soda Bread

                                                Lime
Jello w/Fruit

 

Mar. 16                                    Macaroni & Cheese

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Plums

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

