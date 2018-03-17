"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 19 thru March 23


By KathrynT | Fri, March 16 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 19 thru March 23

 

Mar. 19 - Corn Chowder

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Pineapple Cole Slaw

Mango

 

Mar. 20                                    Cheese Soufflé

                                                Artichoke
& Tomato Pasta

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Apricots

 

Mar. 21                                    SALAD
BAR

                                                Ham,
Turkey

                                                Assorted
Salads

                                                Fruit Salad

 

 

Mar. 22                                    Beef Stew

                                                Spinach          

                                                Red
Potatoes

                                                Biscuit

                                                Pineapple

 

Mar. 23                                    Baked Salmon

                                                Rice
Pilaf

                                                Asparagus

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

                       All others a charge of $7.50.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

                        For more information
call: 802-257-1236.

