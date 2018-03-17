Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 19 thru March 23
Mar. 19 - Corn Chowder
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Pineapple Cole Slaw
Mango
Mar. 20 Cheese Soufflé
Artichoke
& Tomato Pasta
Sweet
Potato
Apricots
Mar. 21 SALAD
BAR
Ham,
Turkey
Assorted
Salads
Fruit Salad
Mar. 22 Beef Stew
Spinach
Red
Potatoes
Biscuit
Pineapple
Mar. 23 Baked Salmon
Rice
Pilaf
Asparagus
Cole
Slaw
Mandarin
Oranges
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.
All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.
For more information
call: 802-257-1236.