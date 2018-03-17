By KathrynT | Fri, March 16 2018

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 19 thru March 23

Mar. 19 - Corn Chowder

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Pineapple Cole Slaw

Mango

Mar. 20 Cheese Soufflé

Artichoke

& Tomato Pasta

Sweet

Potato

Apricots

Mar. 21 SALAD

BAR

Ham,

Turkey

Assorted

Salads

Fruit Salad

Mar. 22 Beef Stew

Spinach

Red

Potatoes

Biscuit

Pineapple

Mar. 23 Baked Salmon

Rice

Pilaf

Asparagus

Cole

Slaw

Mandarin

Oranges

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm.

For more information

call: 802-257-1236.