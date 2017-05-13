Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu May 15 thru May 19
May 15 - Chicken Breast
Potato Casserole
Carrots & Turnips
Raspberry Rhubarb Tart
May 16 Shepherd’s
Pie
Raspberry
Beets
Italian
Mix Vegetables
Pineapple
May 17 CHEF SALAD BUFFET
Ham
& Turkey
Hard
Boiled Eggs
Salad
Fixings
Melon
Salad
May 18 Thai Chicken Salad
Kale
Salad
Potato
Salad
Chocolate
Cream Pie
May 19 Baked White
Fish
Rice
Pilaf
Asparagus
Cole
Slaw
Plums
All
are welcome
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation
All others a charge of $6.00
Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm