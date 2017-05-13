"The shortest distance between two points is under construction." - Noelie Altito

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu May 15 thru May 19


By KathrynT | Fri, May 12 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu May 15 thru May 19

 

May 15 - Chicken Breast

Potato Casserole

Carrots & Turnips  

Raspberry Rhubarb Tart

 

May 16                                    Shepherd’s
Pie

                                                Raspberry
Beets

                                                Italian
Mix Vegetables

                                                Pineapple

 

May 17                                    CHEF SALAD BUFFET

                                                Ham
& Turkey

                                                Hard
Boiled Eggs

                                                Salad
Fixings

                                                Melon
Salad

 

May 18                                    Thai Chicken Salad

                                                Kale
Salad

                                                Potato
Salad

                                                Chocolate
Cream Pie

 

May 19                                    Baked White
Fish 

                                                Rice
Pilaf

                                                Asparagus

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Plums

 

                                                All
are welcome

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50
donation

All others a charge of $6.00

Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

