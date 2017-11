By KathrynT | Fri, November 17 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu November 20 thru November 24

Nov. 20 - Stuffed Peppers w/Tomato Sauce

Cauliflower

Garlic Bread

Jello w/Fruit

Nov. 21 Tuna Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce &Tomato

Turkey

Stew

Cole

Slaw

Tropical

Fruit

Nov. 22 Chicken Marsala w/Egg Noodles

Spinach

Carrots

Cantaloupe

Nov. 23 CLOSED

FOR THANKSGIVING

Nov. 24 CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm