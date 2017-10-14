Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 16 thru October 20
Oct. 16- Sausage & Potato Bake
Stuffed Mushrooms
Succotash
Plums
Oct. 17 Eggplant
Casserole w/Pasta
Garlic
Bread
Green
Beans
Apricots
Oct. 18 Beef
Stew w/Turnip
Cauliflower
Biscuit
Lemon
Bar
Oct. 19 Chicken Pot Pie
Butternut
Squash
Steamed
Spinach
Cran-Raspberry
Mousse
Oct. 20 Salmon
Pea Wiggle
Baked
Potato
Peas
w/Onions
Oranges
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm