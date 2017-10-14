"One reason I don't drink is that I want to know when I am having a good time." - Lady Astor

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 16 thru October 20


By KathrynT | Sat, October 14 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 16 thru October 20

 

Oct. 16- Sausage & Potato Bake

Stuffed Mushrooms

Succotash

Plums 

 

 

Oct. 17                                     Eggplant
Casserole w/Pasta

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Apricots

 

Oct. 18                                     Beef
Stew w/Turnip

                                                Cauliflower

                                                Biscuit

                                                Lemon
Bar

 

Oct. 19                                     Chicken Pot Pie

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Steamed
Spinach

                                                Cran-Raspberry
Mousse

 

Oct. 20                                     Salmon
Pea Wiggle

                                                Baked
Potato

                                                Peas
w/Onions

                                                Oranges

 

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

