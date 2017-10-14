By KathrynT | Sat, October 14 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 16 thru October 20

Oct. 16- Sausage & Potato Bake

Stuffed Mushrooms

Succotash

Plums

Oct. 17 Eggplant

Casserole w/Pasta

Garlic

Bread

Green

Beans

Apricots

Oct. 18 Beef

Stew w/Turnip

Cauliflower

Biscuit

Lemon

Bar

Oct. 19 Chicken Pot Pie

Butternut

Squash

Steamed

Spinach

Cran-Raspberry

Mousse

Oct. 20 Salmon

Pea Wiggle

Baked

Potato

Peas

w/Onions

Oranges

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm