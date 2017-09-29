Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 2 thru October 6
Oct. 2 - Baked Ham
Scalloped Potatoes
Turnip & Carrots
Peaches
Oct. 3 Baked
Chicken
Vegetable
Fried Rice
Lemon
Broccoli
Orange
Julius
Oct. 4 Roast
Turkey
Butternut
Squash
Potatoes
& Gravy
Pumpkin
Bar
Oct. 5 Spaghetti &
Meatballs
California
Mixed Vegetables
Garlic
Bread
Mango
Oct. 6 Baked
Haddock
Baked
Potato w/Sour Cream
Green
Beans
Cole
Slaw
Cookie
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm