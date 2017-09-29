By KathrynT | Fri, September 29 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 2 thru October 6

Oct. 2 - Baked Ham

Scalloped Potatoes

Turnip & Carrots

Peaches

Oct. 3 Baked

Chicken

Vegetable

Fried Rice

Lemon

Broccoli

Orange

Julius

Oct. 4 Roast

Turkey

Butternut

Squash

Potatoes

& Gravy

Pumpkin

Bar

Oct. 5 Spaghetti &

Meatballs

California

Mixed Vegetables

Garlic

Bread

Mango

Oct. 6 Baked

Haddock

Baked

Potato w/Sour Cream

Green

Beans

Cole

Slaw

Cookie

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm