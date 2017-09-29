"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 2 thru October 6


By KathrynT | Fri, September 29 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 2 thru October 6

Oct. 2 - Baked Ham

Scalloped Potatoes

Turnip & Carrots

Peaches

Oct. 3                                      Baked
Chicken

                                                Vegetable
Fried Rice

                                                Lemon
Broccoli

                                                Orange
Julius

 

Oct. 4                                      Roast
Turkey

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Potatoes
& Gravy

                                                Pumpkin
Bar

 

Oct. 5                                      Spaghetti &
Meatballs

                                                California
Mixed Vegetables

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Mango

 

Oct. 6                                      Baked
Haddock

                                                Baked
Potato w/Sour Cream

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Cookie

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

