Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 23 thru October 27


By KathrynT | Fri, October 20 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 23 thru October 27

Oct. 23 - Stuffed Cabbage w/Tomato Sauce

Cauliflower

Garlic Bread

Jello w/Fruit

 

 

Oct. 24                                     Ham
Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato

                                                Split
Pea Soup

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

Oct. 25                                     Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gravy

                                                Peas
& Carrots

                                                Pineapple

 

Oct. 26                                     Spareribs &
Sauerkraut

                                                (Stuffed
Cabbage- MOW)

                                                Perogies

                                                Carrots

                                                Apple
Crisp

 

Oct. 27                                     SENIOR
CENTER WILL BE CLOSED

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

