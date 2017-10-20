Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 23 thru October 27
Oct. 23 - Stuffed Cabbage w/Tomato Sauce
Cauliflower
Garlic Bread
Jello w/Fruit
Oct. 24 Ham
Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato
Split
Pea Soup
Cole
Slaw
Tropical
Fruit
Oct. 25 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gravy
Peas
& Carrots
Pineapple
Oct. 26 Spareribs &
Sauerkraut
(Stuffed
Cabbage- MOW)
Perogies
Carrots
Apple
Crisp
Oct. 27 SENIOR
CENTER WILL BE CLOSED
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm