By KathrynT | Fri, October 27 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 30 thru November 3

Oct. 30 - Ravioli w/Tomato Sauce

Brussel Sprouts

Garlic Bread

Mandarian Oranges

Oct. 31 Ghoulash

Moors

Moss

Bavarian

Slaw

Frog

Eye Salad

Nov. 1 Reuben

Casserole

Carrots

Green

Beans

Tropical

Fruit

Nov. 2 Liver & Onions

Mashed

Potato

Peas

Mango

Nov. 3 Baked Haddock

Rice

Pilaf

Squash

& Peppers

Cole

Slaw

Cantaloupe

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $4.00 donation.

All others a charge of $7.50. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm