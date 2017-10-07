By KathrynT | Sat, October 07 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 9 thru October 13

Oct. 9 CLOSED FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

Oct. 10 - Chicken Marsala w/Egg Noodles

Spinach

Carrots

Cantaloupe

Oct. 11 Shepherd’s

Pie

Diced

Tomatoes

Pumpkin

Muffin

Tropical

Fruit

Oct. 12 HAPPY BIRTHDAY OCTOBER

Herbed

Roast Pork

Baked

Potato

Steamed

Broccoli

Applesauce

Cake

& Ice Cream

Oct. 13 Macaroni

& Cheese

Steamed

Greens

Stewed

Tomatoes

Pineapple

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm