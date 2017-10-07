"A dotard's ravings in the hour of death, When the tongue speaks without the sense's guidance." - George William Lovell

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 9 thru October 13


By KathrynT | Sat, October 07 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 9 thru October 13

Oct. 9 CLOSED FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

 

Oct. 10 - Chicken Marsala w/Egg Noodles

Spinach

Carrots

Cantaloupe

 

Oct. 11                                     Shepherd’s
Pie

                                                Diced
Tomatoes

                                                Pumpkin
Muffin

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

Oct. 12                                     HAPPY BIRTHDAY OCTOBER

                                                Herbed
Roast Pork

                                                Baked
Potato

                                                Steamed
Broccoli

                                                Applesauce

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

Oct. 13                                     Macaroni
& Cheese

                                                Steamed
Greens

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Pineapple

 

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

