Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu October 9 thru October 13
Oct. 9 CLOSED FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY
Oct. 10 - Chicken Marsala w/Egg Noodles
Spinach
Carrots
Cantaloupe
Oct. 11 Shepherd’s
Pie
Diced
Tomatoes
Pumpkin
Muffin
Tropical
Fruit
Oct. 12 HAPPY BIRTHDAY OCTOBER
Herbed
Roast Pork
Baked
Potato
Steamed
Broccoli
Applesauce
Cake
& Ice Cream
Oct. 13 Macaroni
& Cheese
Steamed
Greens
Stewed
Tomatoes
Pineapple
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm