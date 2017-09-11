By KathrynT | Sat, September 09 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 11 thru September 15

Sept. 11 - Shepherd’s Pie

Broccoli

Pumpkin Muffin

Tropical Fruit

Sept. 12 BREAKFAST

FOR LUNCH

Frittata,

Bacon, Sausage

Scalloped

Potatoes, Pancakes

Tossed

Salad, Fruit Salad

Sept. 13 Chicken Provencal w/Egg Noodles

Spinach

Carrots

Cantaloupe

Sept. 14 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEPTEMBER

Pot

Roast & Onions

Mashed

Potato & Gravy

Carrots

& Turnips

Cake

& Ice Cream

Sept. 15 Salmon Loaf

Sweet

Potato

Mixed

Greens

Mandarin

Oranges

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm