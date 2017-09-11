Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 11 thru September 15
Sept. 11 - Shepherd’s Pie
Broccoli
Pumpkin Muffin
Tropical Fruit
Sept. 12 BREAKFAST
FOR LUNCH
Frittata,
Bacon, Sausage
Scalloped
Potatoes, Pancakes
Tossed
Salad, Fruit Salad
Sept. 13 Chicken Provencal w/Egg Noodles
Spinach
Carrots
Cantaloupe
Sept. 14 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEPTEMBER
Pot
Roast & Onions
Mashed
Potato & Gravy
Carrots
& Turnips
Cake
& Ice Cream
Sept. 15 Salmon Loaf
Sweet
Potato
Mixed
Greens
Mandarin
Oranges
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm