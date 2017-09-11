"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 11 thru September 15


By KathrynT | Sat, September 09 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 11 thru September 15

 

Sept. 11 - Shepherd’s Pie

Broccoli

Pumpkin Muffin

Tropical Fruit

 

Sept. 12                                   BREAKFAST
FOR LUNCH

                                                Frittata,
Bacon, Sausage

                                                Scalloped
Potatoes, Pancakes

                                                Tossed
Salad, Fruit Salad

 

Sept. 13                                   Chicken Provencal w/Egg Noodles

                                                Spinach

                                                Carrots

                                                Cantaloupe

 

Sept. 14                                   HAPPY BIRTHDAY SEPTEMBER

                                                Pot
Roast & Onions

                                                Mashed
Potato & Gravy

                                                Carrots
& Turnips

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

Sept. 15                                   Salmon Loaf

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Mixed
Greens

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

