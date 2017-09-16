Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 18 thru September 22
Sept. 18 - Stuffed Peppers w/Tomato Sauce
Cauliflower
Garlic Bread
Apricot Pudding
Sept. 19 Tuna Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce &
Tomato
Turkey
Stew
Cole
Slaw
Tropical
Fruit
Sept. 20 SALAD
BAR
Turkey,
Ham
Assorted
Salads
Salad
Fixings
Melon
Salad
Sept. 21 Marie’s
Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gravy
Squash
Medley
Pineapple
Sept. 22 Garden Cod
Rice
Pilaf
Green
Beans & Tomato
Jello
w/Fruit
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm