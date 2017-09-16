By KathrynT | Fri, September 15 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 18 thru September 22

Sept. 18 - Stuffed Peppers w/Tomato Sauce

Cauliflower

Garlic Bread

Apricot Pudding

Sept. 19 Tuna Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce &

Tomato

Turkey

Stew

Cole

Slaw

Tropical

Fruit

Sept. 20 SALAD

BAR

Turkey,

Ham

Assorted

Salads

Salad

Fixings

Melon

Salad

Sept. 21 Marie’s

Meatloaf

Mashed

Potato w/Gravy

Squash

Medley

Pineapple

Sept. 22 Garden Cod

Rice

Pilaf

Green

Beans & Tomato

Jello

w/Fruit

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm