"I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry." - John Cage

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 25 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 18 thru September 22


By KathrynT | Fri, September 15 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 18 thru September 22

Sept. 18 - Stuffed Peppers w/Tomato Sauce

Cauliflower

Garlic Bread

Apricot Pudding

 

Sept. 19                                   Tuna Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce &
Tomato

                                                Turkey
Stew

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

Sept. 20                                   SALAD
BAR

                                                Turkey,
Ham

                                                Assorted
Salads

                                                Salad
Fixings

                                                Melon
Salad

 

Sept. 21                                   Marie’s
Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gravy

                                                Squash
Medley

                                                Pineapple

 

Sept. 22                                   Garden Cod

                                                Rice
Pilaf

                                                Green
Beans & Tomato

                                                Jello
w/Fruit

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I'd run for a seat on the Select or School boards, but...

Choices