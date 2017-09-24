Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 25 thru September 29
Sept. 25 - Herb Roast Pork
Mashed Potato
Brussels Sprouts
Apple Crisp
Sept. 26 Taco Pie
Mexican
Corn
Spanish
Rice
Melon
Salad
Sept. 27 Corned Beef & Cabbage
Red
Potatoes
Turnip
Carrot
Cake
Sept. 28 Chicken
Ala King over Rice
Butternut
Squash
Green
Beans
Cran-Raspberry
Mousse
Sept. 29 Beef Stew
w/Turnip
Cauliflower
Biscuit
Apricots
All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.
All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm