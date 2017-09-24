By KathrynT | Sat, September 23 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 25 thru September 29

Sept. 25 - Herb Roast Pork

Mashed Potato

Brussels Sprouts

Apple Crisp

Sept. 26 Taco Pie

Mexican

Corn

Spanish

Rice

Melon

Salad

Sept. 27 Corned Beef & Cabbage

Red

Potatoes

Turnip

Carrot

Cake

Sept. 28 Chicken

Ala King over Rice

Butternut

Squash

Green

Beans

Cran-Raspberry

Mousse

Sept. 29 Beef Stew

w/Turnip

Cauliflower

Biscuit

Apricots

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm