Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 25 thru September 29


By KathrynT | Sat, September 23 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu September 25 thru September 29

 

Sept. 25 - Herb Roast Pork

Mashed Potato

Brussels Sprouts

Apple Crisp

 

Sept. 26                                   Taco Pie

                                                Mexican
Corn

                                                Spanish
Rice

                                                Melon
Salad

 

Sept. 27                                   Corned Beef & Cabbage

                                                Red
Potatoes

                                                Turnip

                                                Carrot
Cake

 

Sept. 28                                   Chicken
Ala King over Rice

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Cran-Raspberry
Mousse

 

Sept. 29                                   Beef Stew
w/Turnip

                                                Cauliflower

                                                Biscuit

                                                Apricots

 

 

                        All are welcome Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

                       All others a charge of $6.00.  Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

