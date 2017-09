By KathrynT | Sun, September 03 2017

Sept. 4 CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

Sept. 5 - Egg Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce & Tomato

Clam Chowder

Cole Slaw

Cantaloupe

Sept. 6 Baked

Chicken Tenders

Vegetable

Fried Rice

Lemon

Broccoli

Orange

Julius

Sept 7 Liver & Onions

Mashed

Potato w/Gravy

Peas

Mango

Sept 8 Macaroni

& Cheese

Steamed

Greens

Stewed

Tomatoes

Pineapple

All are welcome Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.

All others a charge of $6.00. Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm