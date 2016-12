Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

By KathrynT | Sun, December 25 2016

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu December 26 to December 30

December 26 CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

December 27 - French Meat Pie

Cauliflower

Apricots

December 28 Chicken Provencal w/Vegetables

Rice

Pilaf

Peas

w/Onions

Cantaloupe

December 29 Baked Ham

Sweet

Potato

Green

Beans

Tropical

Fruit

December 30 Beef Stroganoff

w/Noodles

Broccoli

Carrots

Peaches

Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at

Noon to 12:30 pm

All

are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236