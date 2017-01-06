"Don’t find fault. Find a remedy." - Henry Ford

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, January 06 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 9 to January 13

 

January 9 - Sweet & Sour Chicken

Rice Pilaf

Asparagus

Mango

 

January 10                              BBQ Riblets

                                                Oven
Roasted Potato

                                                California
Mixed Veggies

                                                Apple
Crisp

 

January 11                              Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato w/Gravy

                                                Peas
& Carrots

                                                Fruited
Jello

 

January 12                              HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANUARY

                                                Herbed
Roast Pork

                                                Brussel
Sprouts

                                                Sweet
Potato Wedges

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

January 13                              Salmon Pea Wiggle
w/Noodles

                                                Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

 

Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at
Noon to 12:30 pm

All
are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

