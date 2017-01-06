Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 9 to January 13
January 9 - Sweet & Sour Chicken
Rice Pilaf
Asparagus
Mango
January 10 BBQ Riblets
Oven
Roasted Potato
California
Mixed Veggies
Apple
Crisp
January 11 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato w/Gravy
Peas
& Carrots
Fruited
Jello
January 12 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANUARY
Herbed
Roast Pork
Brussel
Sprouts
Sweet
Potato Wedges
Cake
& Ice Cream
January 13 Salmon Pea Wiggle
w/Noodles
Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers
Mandarin
Oranges
Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at
Noon to 12:30 pm
All
are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236