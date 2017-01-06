Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

By KathrynT | Fri, January 06 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 9 to January 13

January 9 - Sweet & Sour Chicken

Rice Pilaf

Asparagus

Mango

January 10 BBQ Riblets

Oven

Roasted Potato

California

Mixed Veggies

Apple

Crisp

January 11 Meatloaf

Mashed

Potato w/Gravy

Peas

& Carrots

Fruited

Jello

January 12 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANUARY

Herbed

Roast Pork

Brussel

Sprouts

Sweet

Potato Wedges

Cake

& Ice Cream

January 13 Salmon Pea Wiggle

w/Noodles

Squash

Medley w/Onions & Peppers

Mandarin

Oranges

Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at

Noon to 12:30 pm

All

are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236