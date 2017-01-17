Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 16 to January 20
January 16 CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER DAY
January 17- Baked Lasagna
Turnip & Carrots
Garlic Bread
Apricot Pudding
January 18 Breakfast
For Lunch
Meats,
Eggs, Pancakes
Scalloped
Potato, Caesar Salad
Fruit
Salad
January 19 Liver & Onions
Mashed
Potato
Peas
& Carrots
Orange
Julius
January 20 Macaroni &
Cheese
Spinach
Tomatoes
Pumpkin
Squares
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236