Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

By KathrynT | Tue, January 17 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 16 to January 20

January 16 CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER DAY

January 17- Baked Lasagna

Turnip & Carrots

Garlic Bread

Apricot Pudding

January 18 Breakfast

For Lunch

Meats,

Eggs, Pancakes

Scalloped

Potato, Caesar Salad

Fruit

Salad

January 19 Liver & Onions

Mashed

Potato

Peas

& Carrots

Orange

Julius

January 20 Macaroni &

Cheese

Spinach

Tomatoes

Pumpkin

Squares

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236