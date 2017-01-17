"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Tue, January 17 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 16 to January 20

January 16  CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER DAY

January 17- Baked Lasagna

Turnip & Carrots

Garlic Bread

Apricot Pudding

 

January 18                              Breakfast
For Lunch

                                                Meats,
Eggs, Pancakes

                                                Scalloped
Potato, Caesar Salad

                                                Fruit
Salad

 

January 19                              Liver & Onions

                                                Mashed
Potato

                                                Peas
& Carrots

                                                Orange
Julius

 

January 20                              Macaroni &
Cheese

                                                Spinach

                                                Tomatoes

                                                Pumpkin
Squares

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

