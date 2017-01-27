"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, January 27 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 30 to February 3

 

January 30 - Roast Turkey

Mashed Red Skin Potato w/Gravy

Steamed Asparagus

Mandarin Oranges

 

January 31 - French Meat Pie

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Cauliflower

                                                Apricots

February 1                              Swedish Meatballs
w/ Egg Noodles

                                                Broccoli

                                                Carrots

                                                Pineapple

February 2                              Chicken Sandwich
w/Lettuce & Tomato

                                                Corn
Chowder

                                                3
Bean Salad

                                                Mango

February 3                              Baked Haddock

                                                Tater
Tots

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Apricots

 

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

»

