Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

By KathrynT | Fri, January 27 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 30 to February 3

January 30 - Roast Turkey

Mashed Red Skin Potato w/Gravy

Steamed Asparagus

Mandarin Oranges

January 31 - French Meat Pie

Stewed

Tomatoes

Cauliflower

Apricots

February 1 Swedish Meatballs

w/ Egg Noodles

Broccoli

Carrots

Pineapple

February 2 Chicken Sandwich

w/Lettuce & Tomato

Corn

Chowder

3

Bean Salad

Mango

February 3 Baked Haddock

Tater

Tots

Stewed

Tomatoes

Apricots

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236