Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 30 to February 3
January 30 - Roast Turkey
Mashed Red Skin Potato w/Gravy
Steamed Asparagus
Mandarin Oranges
January 31 - French Meat Pie
Stewed
Tomatoes
Cauliflower
Apricots
February 1 Swedish Meatballs
w/ Egg Noodles
Broccoli
Carrots
Pineapple
February 2 Chicken Sandwich
w/Lettuce & Tomato
Corn
Chowder
3
Bean Salad
Mango
February 3 Baked Haddock
Tater
Tots
Stewed
Tomatoes
Apricots
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236