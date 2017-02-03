Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 6 to February 10
February 6 - Chicken Pot Pie
Brussel Sprouts
Butternut Squash
Cranberry Mousse
February 7 Vegetarian Lasagna
Cauliflower
Medley
Garlic
Bread
Apricots
& Plums
February 8 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potato/Gravy
Peas
& Onions
Fruited
Jello
February 9 HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY
Yankee
Pot Roast
Red
Potatoes
Carrots
& Turnips
Cake
& Ice Cream
February 10 Baked Ham
Sweet
Potato
Green
Beans
Tropical
Fruit
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236