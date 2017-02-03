"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, February 03 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 6 to February 10

 

February 6 - Chicken Pot Pie

Brussel Sprouts

Butternut Squash

Cranberry Mousse

 

February 7                              Vegetarian Lasagna

                                                Cauliflower
Medley

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Apricots
& Plums

 

February 8                              Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potato/Gravy

                                                Peas
& Onions

                                                Fruited
Jello

 

February 9                              HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY

                                                Yankee
Pot Roast

                                                Red
Potatoes

                                                Carrots
& Turnips

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

February 10                            Baked Ham

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

