Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Tue, February 21 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 20 to February 24

 

February 20 - CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS DAY

 

February 21 - Beef Stew

Corn w/Peppers

Biscuit

Tropical Fruit

 

February 22                            Roast Pork Loin

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Baked
Potato

                                                Applesauce

                                                Gingerbread

 

February 23                            Shepherd’s Pie 

                                                Raspberry
Beets

                                                Greens

                                                Pineapple

 

February 24                            Macaroni &
Cheese

                                                Spinach

                                                Cauliflower
w/Peppers

                                                Pumpkin
Squares

 

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

