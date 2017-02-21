Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

By KathrynT | Tue, February 21 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 20 to February 24

February 20 - CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS DAY

February 21 - Beef Stew

Corn w/Peppers

Biscuit

Tropical Fruit

February 22 Roast Pork Loin

Butternut

Squash

Baked

Potato

Applesauce

Gingerbread

February 23 Shepherd’s Pie

Raspberry

Beets

Greens

Pineapple

February 24 Macaroni &

Cheese

Spinach

Cauliflower

w/Peppers

Pumpkin

Squares

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236