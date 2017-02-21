Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 20 to February 24
February 20 - CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS DAY
February 21 - Beef Stew
Corn w/Peppers
Biscuit
Tropical Fruit
February 22 Roast Pork Loin
Butternut
Squash
Baked
Potato
Applesauce
Gingerbread
February 23 Shepherd’s Pie
Raspberry
Beets
Greens
Pineapple
February 24 Macaroni &
Cheese
Spinach
Cauliflower
w/Peppers
Pumpkin
Squares
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236