It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Tue, February 28 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 27 to March 3

 

February 27 - Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

Potato Pierogis

Carrots

Chocolate Pudding

 

February 28                            Shrove Tuesday

                                                Breakfast
For Lunch

                                                Eggs,
Meats, Potatoes,

                                                Whole
Wheat Pancakes

                                                Caesar
Salad

                                                Fruit
Salad

 

March 1                                   Roast Pork
Loin

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Baked
Potato

                                                Applesauce

                                                Gingerbread

 

March 2                                   Shepherd’s
Pie 

                                                Raspberry
Beets

                                                Greens

                                                Pineapple

 

March 3                                   Macaroni
& Cheese

                                                Spinach

                                                Cauliflower w/Peppers

                                                Pumpkin
Squares

 

 

Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at
Noon to 12:30 pm

All
are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

