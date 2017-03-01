Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

By KathrynT | Tue, February 28 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 27 to March 3

February 27 - Kielbasa & Sauerkraut

Potato Pierogis

Carrots

Chocolate Pudding

February 28 Shrove Tuesday

Breakfast

For Lunch

Eggs,

Meats, Potatoes,

Whole

Wheat Pancakes

Caesar

Salad

Fruit

Salad

March 1 Roast Pork

Loin

Butternut

Squash

Baked

Potato

Applesauce

Gingerbread

March 2 Shepherd’s

Pie

Raspberry

Beets

Greens

Pineapple

March 3 Macaroni

& Cheese

Spinach

Cauliflower w/Peppers

Pumpkin

Squares

Seniors

60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at

Noon to 12:30 pm

All

are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236