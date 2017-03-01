Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 27 to March 3
February 27 - Kielbasa & Sauerkraut
Potato Pierogis
Carrots
Chocolate Pudding
February 28 Shrove Tuesday
Breakfast
For Lunch
Eggs,
Meats, Potatoes,
Whole
Wheat Pancakes
Caesar
Salad
Fruit
Salad
March 1 Roast Pork
Loin
Butternut
Squash
Baked
Potato
Applesauce
Gingerbread
March 2 Shepherd’s
Pie
Raspberry
Beets
Greens
Pineapple
March 3 Macaroni
& Cheese
Spinach
Cauliflower w/Peppers
Pumpkin
Squares
Seniors
60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at
Noon to 12:30 pm
All
are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236