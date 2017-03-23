"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Wed, March 22 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 20 to March 24

 

March 20 - Chicken Breast

Potato Casserole

Carrots & Turnips

Mandarin Oranges

 

March 21                                 Cheese Souffle

                                                Artichoke
& Tomato Pasta

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Apricots

 

March 22                                 CELEBRATE BRAZIL

                                                Sliced
Tomatoes, Mixed Greens w/Watercress

                                                Beef
& Chorizo Stew

                                                Chicken
& Shrimp Stew, Yellow Rice

                                                Desserts

 

March 23                                 Beef Stew

                                                Spinach

                                                Biscuit

                                                Pineapple

 

March 24                                 Baked Salmon

                                                Rice
Pilaf

                                                Asparagus

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

