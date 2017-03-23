Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 20 to March 24
March 20 - Chicken Breast
Potato Casserole
Carrots & Turnips
Mandarin Oranges
March 21 Cheese Souffle
Artichoke
& Tomato Pasta
Sweet
Potato
Apricots
March 22 CELEBRATE BRAZIL
Sliced
Tomatoes, Mixed Greens w/Watercress
Beef
& Chorizo Stew
Chicken
& Shrimp Stew, Yellow Rice
Desserts
March 23 Beef Stew
Spinach
Biscuit
Pineapple
March 24 Baked Salmon
Rice
Pilaf
Asparagus
Cole
Slaw
Mandarin
Oranges
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236