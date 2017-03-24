Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 27 to March 31
March 27- Corn Chowder
Ham Salad Sandwich
Pineapple Cole Slaw
Mango
March 28 Eggplant Parmesan
California
Mixed Vegetables
Garlic
Bread
Chocolate
Pudding
March 29 Tandoori
Chicken
Herbed
Rice w/Vegetables
Carrot
Medley
Fruit
Salad
March 30 Meatloaf
Mashed
Potatoes w/Gracy
Broccoli
Cookie
March 31 Spinach Pie
Barley
Risotto
Butternut
Squash
Peaches
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236