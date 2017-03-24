"Now every field is clothed with grass, and every tree with leaves; now the woods put forth their blossoms, and the year assumes its gay attire." - Virgil

Recent Comments

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu


By KathrynT | Fri, March 24 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 27 to March 31

 

March 27- Corn Chowder

Ham Salad Sandwich

Pineapple Cole Slaw

Mango

 

March 28                                 Eggplant Parmesan

                                                California
Mixed Vegetables

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Chocolate
Pudding

 

March 29                                 Tandoori
Chicken

                                                Herbed
Rice w/Vegetables

                                                Carrot
Medley

                                                Fruit
Salad

 

March 30                                 Meatloaf

                                                Mashed
Potatoes w/Gracy

                                                Broccoli

                                                Cookie

 

March 31                                 Spinach Pie

                                                Barley
Risotto

                                                Butternut
Squash

                                                Peaches

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

»

Upcoming Events

Fri, Mar 24

Sat, Mar 25

Sun, Mar 26

Mon, Mar 27

Tue, Mar 28

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Regarding Representative Town Meeting in 2017,

Choices