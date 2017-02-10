"Nothing so needs reforming as other people's habits." - Mark Twain

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - February 13 - 17


By KathrynT | Fri, February 10 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 13 to February 17

 

February 13 - Greek Bean Bake

Asparagus

Wax Beans

Mango

 

February 14                            Baked Fish

                                                Rice
Pilaf w/Peppers

                                                Steamed
Spinach

                                                Strawberry
Rhubarb Cobbler

 

February 15                            Rubin Casserole

                                                Creamed
Corn

                                                Lima
Beans

                                                Orange
Julius

 

February 16                            Liver & Onions 

                                                Mashed
Potato

                                                Broccoli

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

February 17                            Shrimp Scampi w/Rice

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers

                                                Mandarin
Oranges

 

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

»

