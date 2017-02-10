Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - February 13 - 17

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 13 to February 17
February 13 - Greek Bean Bake
Asparagus
Wax Beans
Mango
February 14 Baked Fish
Rice
Pilaf w/Peppers
Steamed
Spinach
Strawberry
Rhubarb Cobbler
February 15 Rubin Casserole
Creamed
Corn
Lima
Beans
Orange
Julius
February 16 Liver & Onions
Mashed
Potato
Broccoli
Tropical
Fruit
February 17 Shrimp Scampi w/Rice
Cole
Slaw
Squash
Medley w/Onions & Peppers
Mandarin
Oranges
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236