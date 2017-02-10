Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - February 13 - 17

By KathrynT | Fri, February 10 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu February 13 to February 17

February 13 - Greek Bean Bake

Asparagus

Wax Beans

Mango

February 14 Baked Fish

Rice

Pilaf w/Peppers

Steamed

Spinach

Strawberry

Rhubarb Cobbler

February 15 Rubin Casserole

Creamed

Corn

Lima

Beans

Orange

Julius

February 16 Liver & Onions

Mashed

Potato

Broccoli

Tropical

Fruit

February 17 Shrimp Scampi w/Rice

Cole

Slaw

Squash

Medley w/Onions & Peppers

Mandarin

Oranges

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236