Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - January 23 to January 27


By KathrynT | Sat, January 21 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 23 to January 27

 

January 23 - Spaghetti & Meatballs

Cauliflower w/Peppers

Garlic Bread

Plums

 

January 24                              Beef Stroganoff over Steamed Rice

                                                Broccoli

                                                Carrots

                                                Peaches

 

January 25                              Egg Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce &
Tomato

                                                Clam
Chowder w/Crackers

                                                Cole
Slaw

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

January 26                              Corned Beef &
Cabbage

                                                Red
Skin Potatoes

                                                 Carrots

                                                Pudding

 

January 27                              Baked Whitefish

                                                Tater
Tots

                                                Stewed
Tomatoes

                                                Gingerbread

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

