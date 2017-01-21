Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - January 23 to January 27

By KathrynT | Sat, January 21 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 23 to January 27

January 23 - Spaghetti & Meatballs

Cauliflower w/Peppers

Garlic Bread

Plums

January 24 Beef Stroganoff over Steamed Rice

Broccoli

Carrots

Peaches

January 25 Egg Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce &

Tomato

Clam

Chowder w/Crackers

Cole

Slaw

Tropical

Fruit

January 26 Corned Beef &

Cabbage

Red

Skin Potatoes

Carrots

Pudding

January 27 Baked Whitefish

Tater

Tots

Stewed

Tomatoes

Gingerbread

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236