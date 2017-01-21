Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - January 23 to January 27

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu January 23 to January 27
January 23 - Spaghetti & Meatballs
Cauliflower w/Peppers
Garlic Bread
Plums
January 24 Beef Stroganoff over Steamed Rice
Broccoli
Carrots
Peaches
January 25 Egg Salad Sandwich w/Lettuce &
Tomato
Clam
Chowder w/Crackers
Cole
Slaw
Tropical
Fruit
January 26 Corned Beef &
Cabbage
Red
Skin Potatoes
Carrots
Pudding
January 27 Baked Whitefish
Tater
Tots
Stewed
Tomatoes
Gingerbread
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236