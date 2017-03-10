"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - March 13 to March 17


By KathrynT | Fri, March 10 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 13 to March 17

March 13 - Salisbury Steak

Baked Potato

Brussel Sprouts

Pears

 

March 14                                 Spaghetti & Meatballs

                                                Cauliflower

                                                Garlic
Bread

                                                Pineapple

 

March 15                                 Polynesian Pork

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Seasoned
Spinach

                                                Banana
Cream Pie

 

March 16                                 Corned Beef
& Cabbage

                                                Glazed
Carrots

                                                Red
Potatoes

                                                Lime
Jello w/Fruit

 

March 17                                 Macaroni &
Cheese

                                                Herbed
Rice

                                                Turnip

                                                Broccoli

                                                Orange
Julius

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

»

iBrattleboro Poll

President Trump will

Choices