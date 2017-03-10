Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - March 13 to March 17

By KathrynT | Fri, March 10 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 13 to March 17

March 13 - Salisbury Steak

Baked Potato

Brussel Sprouts

Pears

March 14 Spaghetti & Meatballs

Cauliflower

Garlic

Bread

Pineapple

March 15 Polynesian Pork

Sweet

Potato

Seasoned

Spinach

Banana

Cream Pie

March 16 Corned Beef

& Cabbage

Glazed

Carrots

Red

Potatoes

Lime

Jello w/Fruit

March 17 Macaroni &

Cheese

Herbed

Rice

Turnip

Broccoli

Orange

Julius

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236