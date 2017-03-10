Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - March 13 to March 17

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 13 to March 17
March 13 - Salisbury Steak
Baked Potato
Brussel Sprouts
Pears
March 14 Spaghetti & Meatballs
Cauliflower
Garlic
Bread
Pineapple
March 15 Polynesian Pork
Sweet
Potato
Seasoned
Spinach
Banana
Cream Pie
March 16 Corned Beef
& Cabbage
Glazed
Carrots
Red
Potatoes
Lime
Jello w/Fruit
March 17 Macaroni &
Cheese
Herbed
Rice
Turnip
Broccoli
Orange
Julius
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236