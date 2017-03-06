"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont

Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - March 6 to March 10


By KathrynT | Mon, March 06 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 6 to March 10

March 6 - Greek Bean Bake

Sweet Potato

Spinach

Jello w/Fruit

 

March 7                                   Shepherd’s Pie

                                                Raspberry
Beets

                                                Sugar
Snap Peas

                                                Tropical
Fruit

 

March 8                                   BBQ Chicken

                                                Roasted
Roots

                                                Green
Beans

                                                Cantaloupe

 

March 9                                   HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY

                                                Baked
Ham w/Plum Sauce

                                                Sweet
Potato

                                                Mixed
Greens

                                                Cake
& Ice Cream

 

March 10                                 Seafood Newburg

                                                Herbed
Rice

                                                Turnip

                                                Broccoli

                                                Orange
Julius

 

 

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation.  All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236

