Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - March 6 to March 10

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 6 to March 10
March 6 - Greek Bean Bake
Sweet Potato
Spinach
Jello w/Fruit
March 7 Shepherd’s Pie
Raspberry
Beets
Sugar
Snap Peas
Tropical
Fruit
March 8 BBQ Chicken
Roasted
Roots
Green
Beans
Cantaloupe
March 9 HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY
Baked
Ham w/Plum Sauce
Sweet
Potato
Mixed
Greens
Cake
& Ice Cream
March 10 Seafood Newburg
Herbed
Rice
Turnip
Broccoli
Orange
Julius
Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm
All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236