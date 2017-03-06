Brattleboro Senior Meals Weekly Menu - March 6 to March 10

By KathrynT | Mon, March 06 2017

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu March 6 to March 10

March 6 - Greek Bean Bake

Sweet Potato

Spinach

Jello w/Fruit

March 7 Shepherd’s Pie

Raspberry

Beets

Sugar

Snap Peas

Tropical

Fruit

March 8 BBQ Chicken

Roasted

Roots

Green

Beans

Cantaloupe

March 9 HAPPY BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY

Baked

Ham w/Plum Sauce

Sweet

Potato

Mixed

Greens

Cake

& Ice Cream

March 10 Seafood Newburg

Herbed

Rice

Turnip

Broccoli

Orange

Julius

Seniors 60 and over we ask for a $3.50 donation. All others a charge of $6.00 Meals start at Noon to 12:30 pm

All are welcome. For further information call BSC @ 802-257-1236