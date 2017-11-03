Brattleboro Winter Farmers' Market

By Sherry | Thu, November 02 2017

The Winter Farmers’ Market returns to the River Garden for its 12th season on Saturday, November 4th.

Fans of the famous outdoor summer farmer’s market in West Brattleboro, can simply follow many of their favorite vendors indoors to the only weekly farmers market in the region open every Saturday November through March.

Visitors to the Winter Farmers’ Market in downtown Brattleboro will find plenty of farms and local produce. Each week the beautiful River Garden is transformed into a warm welcoming indoor marketplace. Most weeks some 2 dozen vendors can be found there, including many favorites from past seasons and some new faces as well.

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the country, the impact of direct farmer-to-consumer transactions at a market is greater than it might appear on the surface. Markets serve as community anchors, positively influencing community health and wealth, resulting in more viable regional economies, increased access to fresh, nutritious food, and stronger social networks that help keep communities healthy. “if each person not currently shopping at farmers’ markets decided to shop at a market one day a month,” says Erin Buckwalter of NOFA-VT, “that would make a huge difference to our local economy and for farmers’ livelihoods.”

So, along with fresh produce, syrup, local meats, eggs and other farm products, you’ll find yummy treats, great lunches, delicious pies, preserves, beautiful handmade gifts and live local music.

The Winter Farmers’ Market welcomes debit, credit and EBT (3SquaresVT) cards. EBT customers can

turn $10 into $20 for more fruit and veggies each week with Crop Cash Coupons thanks to NOFA-VT, Wholesome Wave and a FINI Grant through the USDA.

The Winter Farmers' Market is sponsored by Post Oil Solutions, a local nonprofit working to promote sustainable communities. Open every Saturday November 4, 2017 through March 31, 2018 and is located at the Robert H. Gibson River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro, VT. Market hours are 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM every week. Contact us at farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org or call 802-869-2141. Watch calendar listings or follow Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market on facebook for weekly musical talent and special market happenings. Come and dazzle your senses and become part of the weekly community at the Winter Farmers’ Market. There is something for everyone at the market.