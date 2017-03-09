"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

Chef Cai, Just Back From China, Presents a Tasting Menu and Demonstration


By CXSilverGallery | Wed, March 08 2017

Cai’s Dim Sum Teahouse presents the experience of a Tasting Menu with a Chef Demonstration, Friday March 10th, seatings 5:00-7:00 pm. presented by Chef Cai and her team. For reservations and inquiries, 802.257.7898. $35 per person.


