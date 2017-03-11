"If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you." - Calvin Coolidge

Cooking Class: An Evening in Tuscany at Next Stage Arts on March 27


By mq | Fri, March 10 2017

Next Stage invites you to enjoy An Evening in Tuscany with Chef Linda Stavely on Monday, March 27 from 6 to 8:30 pm. This class will be a mix of demonstration and hands on making a delicious dinner of Italian appetizers, entree, side dishes, and dessert. The class will dine together, and wine will be included!

Let us know if you have any dietary restrictions or allergies. Please bring a cutting board and your favorite knife.

The class will take place in our newly renovated, state-of-the-art kitchen.

Cost: $75

For information: Call 802-387-0102 or email: info@nextstagearts.org

