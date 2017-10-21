Dosa Kitchen This Fall and Winter

By Dosa Kitchen | Fri, October 20 2017

Thanks to everyone who came out for dosas, curries, and lassis at Dosa Kitchen this season. We appreciate you welcoming South Indian food to southern Vermont. A big thanks to Wild Carrot Farm for our endless supply of kale!

This Sunday, October 22, is the last day of food truck season. We will be open both Saturday and Sunday from 12-3. We hope to see you!

This fall and winter you’ll find us at the Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, Putney Winter Farmers’ Market, and Fridays for lunch at NECCA. Check Facebook for updates.

If you have visited our truck, would you take five minutes to give us a review on TripAdvisor, Google, or Yelp? Reviews and ratings mean more than we might think! By using quality oils (EVOO, coconut oil, no canola oil), organic dairy, local produce, and non-factory-farmed meat, our margins are tight. We would love to be able to continue serving Brattleboro healthy Indian food in years to come. Write a review, let us know you did, and pick up a complimentary copy of Leda’s book The Whole Bowl. Thank you!

Where else would you like to see Dosa Kitchen? Let us know!

Be well,

Leda and Nas