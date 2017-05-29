"It's easy to mingle when one is bilingual." - Grotke's French Club T-Shirt

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Downtown Farmers' Market Opens Tuesday, May 30


By Not Signed In | Mon, May 29 2017

The Downtown Farmers' Market will commence its season on Tuesday, May 30 from 4 to 7pm on Flat Street. We have a terrific roster of vendors this year, including Rigani Wood-Fired Pizza, Bread from the Earth, Circle Mountain Farm, Deer Ridge Farm, Full Plate Farm, Basin Farm, and more! Debit/credit and EBT accepted, and we offer a coupon match up to $10 for EBT food stamp customers.

Come check us out!

Find us online on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brattleborofarmersmarket/ and the web at https://www.brattleboroareafarmersmarket.com/.

Meghan Houlihan

