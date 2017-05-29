Downtown Farmers' Market Opens Tuesday, May 30

By Not Signed In | Mon, May 29 2017

The Downtown Farmers' Market will commence its season on Tuesday, May 30 from 4 to 7pm on Flat Street. We have a terrific roster of vendors this year, including Rigani Wood-Fired Pizza, Bread from the Earth, Circle Mountain Farm, Deer Ridge Farm, Full Plate Farm, Basin Farm, and more! Debit/credit and EBT accepted, and we offer a coupon match up to $10 for EBT food stamp customers.

Come check us out!

Find us online on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brattleborofarmersmarket/ and the web at https://www.brattleboroareafarmersmarket.com/.

Meghan Houlihan