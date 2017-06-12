Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 34 guests online.

Online users

  • tomaidh
  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Last Brunch of the Year in Guilford June 18


By DonInGuilford | Sun, June 11 2017

Broad Brook Grange will present its 21st annual Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday, June 18, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Grange hall in Guilford Center.  The proceeds from the event support maintenance of the historic building.

The all-you-can-eat brunch features eggs and omelettes, any style, made to order.  Also on the menu are  pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon and home fries, with Guilford maple syrup.  Other treats include home-baked coffee cakes and other baked goods, fresh fruit salad, and bread for toasting.  A selection of juices will be available, along with coffee, teas and milk.

The Grange hall serves as a community center for Guilford, hosting meetings, General Election polling, The Guilford Food Pantry every Thursday, Green-Up Day, and the theater project, Guilford Center Stage.  The organization also provides an annual scholarship to a college-bound Guilford student — to be given at BUHS Senior Awards Night this week — and a dictionary to every 3rd grader at Guilford Central School.

No reservations are necessary for the meal, which is priced at $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, and $5 for ages 2-12. Kids under two are free.

This event is the last of two brunches for 2017, and concludes the series of annual fundraising meals which began with the sugar on snow supper in March, and Mother’s Day Brunch in May.

Broad Brook Grange is at 3940 Guilford Center Road, 4 miles west of the Guilford Country Store.  For more information, call (802) 257-1961. 

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Using my weather prediction skills, I expect summer in Vermont to be mostly

Choices