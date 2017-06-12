Last Brunch of the Year in Guilford June 18

By DonInGuilford | Sun, June 11 2017

Broad Brook Grange will present its 21st annual Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday, June 18, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Grange hall in Guilford Center. The proceeds from the event support maintenance of the historic building.

The all-you-can-eat brunch features eggs and omelettes, any style, made to order. Also on the menu are pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon and home fries, with Guilford maple syrup. Other treats include home-baked coffee cakes and other baked goods, fresh fruit salad, and bread for toasting. A selection of juices will be available, along with coffee, teas and milk.

The Grange hall serves as a community center for Guilford, hosting meetings, General Election polling, The Guilford Food Pantry every Thursday, Green-Up Day, and the theater project, Guilford Center Stage. The organization also provides an annual scholarship to a college-bound Guilford student — to be given at BUHS Senior Awards Night this week — and a dictionary to every 3rd grader at Guilford Central School.

No reservations are necessary for the meal, which is priced at $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, and $5 for ages 2-12. Kids under two are free.

This event is the last of two brunches for 2017, and concludes the series of annual fundraising meals which began with the sugar on snow supper in March, and Mother’s Day Brunch in May.

Broad Brook Grange is at 3940 Guilford Center Road, 4 miles west of the Guilford Country Store. For more information, call (802) 257-1961.