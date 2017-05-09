"The shortest distance between two points is under construction." - Noelie Altito

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 26 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Living » Food

Mothers Day Brunch in Guilford


By DonInGuilford | Tue, May 09 2017

Broad Brook Grange will present its 21st annual Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Grange hall in Guilford Center.  The proceeds from the event support maintenance of the historic building.

The all-you-can-eat brunch features eggs and omelettes, any style, made to order.  Also on the menu are  pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon and home fries, with Guilford maple syrup.  Other treats include home-baked coffee cakes and other baked goods, fresh fruit salad, and bread for toasting.  A selection of juices will be available, along with coffee, teas and milk.

The Grange hall serves as a community center for Guilford, hosting meetings, General Election polling, The Guilford Food Pantry every Thursday, Green-Up Day, and the theater project, Guilford Center Stage.  The organization also provides an annual scholarship to a college-bound Guilford student — to be given at BUHS Senior Awards Night this week — and a dictionary to every 3rd grader at Guilford Central School.

No reservations are necessary for the meal, which is priced at $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, and $5 for ages 2-12. Kids under two are free.

This event is the first of two brunches for 2017, with the Father’s Day event to follow in June. Broad Brook Grange is at 3940 Guilford Center Road, 4 miles west of the Guilford Country Store.  For more information, call (802) 257-1961.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Four new roundabouts on Putney Road will

Choices